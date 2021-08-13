The popular rustic cabins at S.B. Elliott State Park reopened last weekend after being closed for almost five years.
The six cabins were closed for some much needed improvements and repairs, according to Park Manager Nate Hardic.
The cabins reopened Friday, Aug. 6 weekend, Hardic said.
“We are really excited to get them back open,” Hardic said.
Hardic credited the park staff for getting the cabins ready for the reopening.
“They put in a lot of hard work to get them ready,” Hardic said.
The improvements include the construction of a brand new handicapped accessible centralized located comfort station, which includes clean restroom facilities with flush toilets, sinks and showers, and a brand new water treatment system was installed for the comfort station.
There are six separate restrooms in the comfort station, one for each cabin, and each cabin resident will receive a key to one of the restrooms so they don’t have to share it with people in the other cabins, Hardic said.
The improvements also included improvements to the cabins themselves, such as site work, new floors, ceilings and exterior improvements etc., Hardic said.
The cabins were built in the 1930’s by the Civilian Conservation Corps using wood from the now rare American Chestnut. A blight wiped most American Chesnut trees around this time, Hardic said.
There are two four-person cabins, three six-person cabins and one eight-person cabin. They are considered to be rustic cabins because they don’t have running water inside. All the cabins come with bunkbeds with mattresses, a table with bench seats, a gas range oven, a full refrigerator and natural gas heat and electricity. Several of the cabins have porch fireplaces, and all of the cabins have a fire ring outside, Hardic said.
But each cabin is unique. Some are log cabins, and some are stick built.
“They each have their own rustic charm,” Hardic said.
The cabins are extremely popular and sell out quickly. All six cabins were sold out the first weekend and are sold out again this weekend.
Hardic said the improvements were very well received by visitors on its first weekend.
The cabins at Elliott State Park and nearby Parker Dam State Park are popular all year round, especially in the summer and fall, Hardic said.
They are popular in the summer for summer vacationers. In the fall, they are popular with hunters, leaf peepers, and people coming to see the elk herd. In the winter, they are popular with snowmobilers, and sleds can be pulled right up to the cabins, Hardic said.
“We tell people if you want to stay, you can book your reservation up to 11 months in advance,” Hardic said. “The cabins are definitely a popular attraction at both parks.”
There are a total of 17 cabins at Parker Dam State Park.
Pets are not permitted in the cabins, Hardic said.
Reservations can be made at www.visitPAparks.com or by calling 1-888-PA-Parks (1-888-727-2757).