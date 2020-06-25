Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved the bid for the swimming pool renovations at a cost of $123,790 from Aqua Pools of Pittsburgh at its meeting Monday.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the company met all the school district’s requirements and have been in the pool business for more than 30 years. He said the school district required the winning bidder to have a minimum of 20 years of experience in constructing pools.
He said the company sent a representative to the school to look at the pool and determine what needed to be done.
The school district had budgeted $125,000 for the project, Struble said.
The school district is also requiring the contractor to have the project completed by Aug. 26 as to not interfere with physical education classes in the fall.
Struble said the school district said the school district is still working on its health and safety plan to allow students return to school next fall in the midst of the COVID-19 emergency.
The state canceled the last two and a half months of in-school instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the closure the school district used distance education via computers and the internet and mail in/drop off packets for those students without adequate internet at their residence.
Struble said the district, in developing the plan, is involving the teachers, school nurses, as well as administrators of food service, and transportation.
“And anything that has to do with getting kids into school and what it will look like along the way,” Struble said.
He said the plan would be ready for board approval at the July meeting.