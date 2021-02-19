The Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police departments held a “No Shave November and December” to raise money for the Clearfield County Department of Veterans Affairs.
The police departments allowed its officers to go without shaving their beards during hunting season if they donated $50 per month to the cause, Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department said.
A total of $1,420 was raised.
“Our officers were more than happy to participate,” Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Borough Police Department said.
On Friday, Clark and McGinnis presented the check to Director Betina Nicklas of the Clearfield County Veterans Affairs Office.
“I truly appreciate what our local police officers do for our office and for our local veterans,” Nicklas said.