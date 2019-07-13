Clearfield Borough
Police responded to N. 3rd Street for report of an altercation between a landlord and tenant. Police arrived and found the tenant was evicted and was causing problems. The tenant had left prior to police arriving on scene.
Police were asked to check on a resident along E. 10th Street who was having issues with mental health. Police spoke to the male who was in the company of others and was not a threat to himself.
Police handled a report of harassment along River Road.
Police responded to Weaver Street for a reported altercation between several individuals outside. Police were able to deal with the situation on scene and found the altercation was verbal.
A 16-year-old male was arrested following a police pursuit in the Houtzdale-Ramey area Thursday at 1:37 a.m. The male was charged with fleeing and eluding police and DUI.
Lawrence Township
Police responded to Rural King for a report of a suspicious male who was talking to himself and looking in car windows. Police made contact with the male, Tad Polites, 33, and determined he was under the influence of an unknown substance. It was also learned Polites had warrants through domestic relations. Polites was searched and a schedule V narcotic was found on his person that he was not to possess. Charges were filed
State Police at Rockview
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported that Ashley Sout, 13, of Port Matilda was involved in an equestrian accident in Half Moon Township Thursday morning. She was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center and was pronounced deceased. The investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
On July 1 at 8:42 p.m. Mischa Williams, 20, of DuBois was driving a 2015 Chysler 200 on Chestnut Grove Highway in Union Township when it is believed she fell asleep at the wheel. The car traveled off the east berm, went through a ditch and hit several trees.
A two-year-old female passenger was improperly restrained in a child safety seat and she struck the rear of the front seat causing injuries of unknown severity. The girl was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
Assisting on the scene by Brady Township Fire Department, Brady Township EMS, DuSan EMS, Stat MedEvac and Mottman Towing.
On Sunday, at 1:27 p.m. Rebecca Ruth, 68, of Franklin was driving west in a 2017 Ford Escape in the left lane of Interstate 80 when he rear-ended a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Jeffrey Carvalho, 31, of Clearfield who was in a backlog due to a construction zone.
Carvalho and passenger Brianna Aughenbaugh, 30, of Clearfield complained of a possible injury and both were transported by Amserv LTD to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Sandy Township
July 10
Officers received a report of a dog locked in a cage inside a garage at a Treasure Lake residence, and the caller said they thought the owner was out of state. Prior to officer’s arrival the caller called back to state the owner was at the residence.
A call was received about a dog in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.
A 39-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported that her juvenile daughter was out of control. She reported the two were arguing and the daughter began throwing furniture off the back porch. Officers handled the situation without incident.
July 11
A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Glen Campbell man failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a Sheetz tanker truck driven by a Martinsburg man, that was stopped at a light on Bee Line Highway. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and no injuries reported.
A 27-year-old woman reported that here estranged husband was repeatedly contacting her, in violation of a PFA. The man was arrested and transported to CCJ.
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
State Police at Punxsy
A 41-year-old Reynoldsville man overdosed of Fentanyl on Central Street, Canoe Township, Indiana County on June 5. The male was treated by EMS and medical personnel.
MADHU of 4451 Clearfield Shawville Highway was cited for the following liquor law violations, purchases paid with other than cash or checks, sales without a license, wholesale permit card.
According to the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement the permit holder failed to notify the board within 30 days of entering into, modifying or terminating a management contract; paid for purchases of alcoholic beverages wit other than licensee’s checks, cashier’s checks or money orders; sold alcoholic beverages after the hotel liquor license had expired or had not been renewed or validated; from Feb. 14-19 the wholesale liquor purchase card was signed by a person other than the president, vice president, secretary or treasurer and servants, employees or agents illegally used the wholesale liquor purchase card.
The charges will be brought before an administrative law judge who can impose penalties of $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. The judge can also impose a license suspension or revocation of a license. The judge can also mandate training for the licensee.
State Police at Ridgway
The state police fire marshal investigated a structure fire at an abandoned residence at 66 Oak Street, Jones Township, Elk County Thursday. It was determined the fire was incendiary in nature. The victims do not have insurance. No injuries reported, the investigation continues.