PHILIPSBURG — With the summer months behind us, there are still plenty of activities taking place at the Moshannon Valley YMCA in Philipsburg for all ages.
Program Director Chris Calliari said one thing they’ve been trying to get going is women’s flag football on Thursday nights. Originally slated to start this week, Calliari said they will push back the start to allow others to join the five-week league that will run from 5-6:15 p.m. in the practice field beside Memorial Field.
“It’s nothing too serious,” Calliari said. “If we have enough interest, we’ll start it next Thursday.”
Any girls — YMCA member or not — ages 16 and up can participate.
Calliari said he’s also looking at potentially implementing something similar for a 5-6 week period for Spikeball and cornhole if there is interest.
The YMCA’s “I (Heart) Fall Art” will also take place in October on Tuesdays from 5-6:30 p.m.
“That program is for kids and it doesn’t matter the ages,” Calliari said. “They will do arts and crafts and activities like that.”
One thing that will definitely be taking off as the winter months come up is adult volleyball.
“Adult volleyball will be towards the end of November or early December,” Calliari said, mentioning that will be for anyone ages 18 and up.
Calliari also stressed that its Sports for all Hearts program will continue with its normal schedule, as it has throughout the year.
The program itself reaches children and teens with special needs and autism, as Calliari said it runs once a month on Saturdays starting at noon and lasts about an hour to an hour and a half.
“We do a different sport every month,” Calliari said. “This month will have a fall theme.”
October’s date is set for Oct. 26. November and December as scheduled to be hockey and bowling, respectively.
Anyone interested in the programs can contact the YMCA at 342-0889.