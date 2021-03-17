Clearfield Municipal Authority discussed plans for the takeover of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough’s sanitary sewer systems at its meeting Tuesday.
CMA Solicitor John Ryan reported he has spoken to borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III and township Solicitor Linda Lewis, who each said they anticipate their clients will soon approve the ordinance to transfer their sanitary sewer lines to the CMA.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Ryan said.
Ryan participated in the meeting via electronic video teleconferencing.
CMA would also take over all of the sanitary sewer easements and rights of way for both municipalities, but because each municipality has hundreds of sewer rights of way and easements, they aren’t planning to do them individually, Ryan said.
“It would be a huge undertaking to track all those down,” Ryan said.
Instead, Ryan said they are planning to do a “general assignment,” which is a blanket transfer of the easements in one agreement instead of listing them individually. Ryan said he spoke with Lewis and Bell, and neither had any objection to a general assignment of the easements.
Once that is completed, CMA would take over all of the debt the two municipalities have accrued to upgrade its sanitary sewer systems. All of the borough’s debt are loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. CMA Engineer Jim Balliet said it is a simple process to have those loans transferred from the borough to the CMA.
However, the township has some bank loans that can’t be transferred to the CMA and instead would have to be refinanced. CMA board member Greg Dixon said these loans take some time so the CMA should get started on this as soon as possible.
The borough and the township both charge customers a surcharge of $8 per 1,000 gallons of water usage to pay for the debt service sanitary sewer lines and CMA would take over that revenue to pay off the transferred debt, Balliet said.
Balliet agreed and said CMA would have to decide whether it wants to keep the same terms of the loan. For example if a loan has eight years left, if they want to keep it at eight years or if they want to extend it to 20 years. He said perhaps the CMA board could decide this at next month’s meeting. He said they will have to look at the system as a whole and decide which direction they want to take with the refinancing.
In other business, CMA Manager John Williams reported that the CMA office will be closed until 2 p.m. on March 26, March 30, and March 31 due to staff training on the new billing software. But Williams said staff would still handle emergencies during those hours.