TROUTVILLE — Clearfield County Planning & Community Development Office announced they will be conducting a demographic survey on behalf of the Brady Township Troutville Borough Water Association that began on Sept. 16 and continuing until Oct. 8.
Survey forms have been mailed to randomly selected customers of Brady Township Troutville Borough Water Association using addresses. The Planning Office and Water Association Officials ask for your assistance during this time.
According to Lisa Kovalick, Clearfield County Community Development Specialist, the survey is confidential, and being conducted to identify potential funding to conduct water improvements in the area.
The survey consists of six questions such as; 1) how many families currently reside at this address, 2) how many persons are there in your family including yourself, 3) using the table on survey, you would find the number of persons in your family and using the annual family income amount as noted on the form, circle whether your total family income is above or below amount shown, 4) please check if you are female head of household, 5) note the number of disabled persons, 6) based on ethnicity and race.
Families and individuals who receive a survey should complete it and return it promptly. To assure a successfully sampling size of the survey our office will conduct phone calls and door to door visits of surveys not returned to our office. For questions or additional information, contact Amanda Davis at 765-5149.
The number of persons in a family and corresponding income listed on the survey is based on the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Section 8 income guidelines for Clearfield County.