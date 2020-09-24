Clearfield County Planning & Community Development Office announces that they will be conducting a demographic survey on behalf of Clearfield Borough, beginning on Sept. 25.
The door-to-door survey is taking place on Clearfield Street from Turnpike Avenue to Soult Street. Clearfield County planning staff will be conducting the survey in person and as such, they can be identified with proper county ID.
According to Lisa Kovalick, Clearfield County Community Development Specialist, the survey is confidential, and being conducted to identify potential funding to conduct storm sewer improvements in the area.
The survey consists of six questions such as 1) how many families currently reside at this address, 2) how many persons are there in your family including yourself, 3) using the table on survey you would find the number of persons in your family and using the annual family income amount as noted on the form, circle whether your total family income is above or below amount shown, 4) please check if you are female head of household, 5) note the number of disabled persons, 6) based on ethnicity and race.
The number of persons in a family and corresponding income listed on the survey is based on the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Section 8 income guidelines for Clearfield County.