Lawrence Township Planning Commission tentatively approved a conditional use for a new convenience store along Turnpike Avenue at its recent meeting.
Ernest Tavares has applied to place a convenience store at 1229 Turnpike Ave. The property is owned by Rishel Enterprises Inc. and it is located in the residential urban zoning district, according to planning commission member Dave Nelson. It was formerly Ken Rishel’s office.
Planning commission member Karen Potts asked if the applicant is planning to add on to the building since it is so small, and Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner said there are no plans to expand the building.
Potts asked if they know what they are going to sell in the building and Finkbeiner said convenience store is a broad category, and they can have any number of items from milk, bread and butter to Skills machines in the store.
She also said there is enough parking on the site for the business.
Planning Commission member Loretta Wagner asked if they know the business’s hours of operation. She said it is largely a residential neighborhood and the building used to be an office that was normally open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wagner said she is concerned that if it is open late it could be a disruption to the neighborhood, especially if they have Skills machines in the store because people could be going there 24 hours a day.
Finkbeiner said the township supervisors do have the option of placing limits on the store’s hours of operation to not disrupt the neighborhood.
The planning commission recommended the tentative approval of the conditional use for the convenience store as long as its hours of operation and signage doesn’t cause a disruption to the neighborhood.
In other business, the planning commission recommended approval of a conditional use application by Robert Lombardo on a 2.52-acre tract at 2362 Montgomery Run Rd. The zoning district is residential urban.
Finkbeiner said the building is isolated enough to not cause any issues with neighbors.