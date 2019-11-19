HAWK RUN — The Lincoln Club of Hawk Run has announced Pinochle standings for week 7.

Player;Total Points;Total Score

Slabon, J.;20;2511

Martell, B.;19;2609

Southard, B.;19;2516

Holencik, G.;18;2494

Hockman, J.;18;2315

Moore, C.;17;2315

McCord, P.;16;2389

Clark, D.;16;2239

Conrad, G.;15;2204

Leitzell, D.;14;2349

White, J.;14;2245

Jones, B.;13;2277

Slabon, D.;12;2168

Kozak, M.;12;2099

Demchak, D.;11;2179

Hahn, H.;11;2161

Peterson, H.;11;2152

Maines, B.;10;2108

Emigh, G.;9;2094

Domblisky, B.;5;1904

Subs;R. Way