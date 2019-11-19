HAWK RUN — The Lincoln Club of Hawk Run has announced Pinochle standings for week 7.
Player;Total Points;Total Score
Slabon, J.;20;2511
Martell, B.;19;2609
Southard, B.;19;2516
Holencik, G.;18;2494
Hockman, J.;18;2315
Moore, C.;17;2315
McCord, P.;16;2389
Clark, D.;16;2239
Conrad, G.;15;2204
Leitzell, D.;14;2349
White, J.;14;2245
Jones, B.;13;2277
Slabon, D.;12;2168
Kozak, M.;12;2099
Demchak, D.;11;2179
Hahn, H.;11;2161
Peterson, H.;11;2152
Maines, B.;10;2108
Emigh, G.;9;2094
Domblisky, B.;5;1904
Subs;R. Way