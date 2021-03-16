PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation has held a wine walk on Front Street in Philipsburg in recent years, with the exception of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But at Monday night’s Philipsburg Borough Council meeting, a motion to approve the 2021 wine walk died for a lack of a second.
Councilwoman Faith Maguire, who is also a member of the PRC, gave a list of items for council to approve as far as dates for certain events. Maguire said the wine walk, typically held in May, would be pushed back to a tentative date of Sept. 10.
“We would like borough’s approval so we can start running the tickets and doing the advertising,” Maguire said.
Maguire then said the Farmer’s Market would start April 17 and a “Spring Fling” would be held that day as well to include “some fun things for the kids to do.” She also said a 5K run is set for June 19 at Cold Stream Dam.
“We need approval for all of those,” Maguire said, without offering any more specifics on each event.
Council had four of its seven members in attendance on Monday evening, with President Barb Gette, Sam Womer, Sharon Goss and Maguire in attendance. Absent was Harry Wood, Kathy Kalinosky and Jim Stiver.
Gette asked for a motion to approve the events — to which Maguire said she wasn’t allowed make a motion or second it. When Womer and Goss did not make a motion, Gette then made the motion. However, it died for a lack of a second.
Toward the end of the meeting, Maguire said the Farmer’s Market and Spring Fling were scheduled for April 17, with the next council meeting slated for April 19.
“Do I just not do it — is that what the deal is?” Maguire asked.
It was then suggested to do each motion separately since Maguire asked for the April 17 date, which was motioned by Gette and seconded by Womer. It was then approved by a 4-0 vote.
The same was for the proposed 5K at Cold Stream Dam on June 19, with it being approved by a 4-0 vote.
For the wine walk, Maguire said the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau was waiting for official approval so they could advertise it with other Centre County events.
“They wanted to have the approval last month but we couldn’t come up with a date,” Maguire said.
When a separate motion for the wine walk was made on Sept. 10 to close Front Street from Presqueisle to Locust streets, Gette once again made the motion but it again died for a lack of a second.
“Ok, so there’s something up with the wine walk,” Maguire said. “It’s the only money-maker we have.”