PHILIPSBURG — Amanda Showers of Philipsburg had been training since January for the Pittsburgh Marathon that was scheduled for May 3. She had already added half-marathons to her running resume by competing in the Cook Forest, Hershey (she’s done this one twice) and Nittany Valley half marathons, so the next step was the full length 26.2-mile odyssey.
But when the COVID-19 crisis hit the nation, things changed. The marathon was canceled and all of the prep work that Showers had done was all for nothing.
Or was it?
Instead, she decided to run a marathon on her own.
Showers — a 29-year-old registered nurse in labor and delivery for the past eight years who is married with a 4-year-old son — said she started running in 2014.
“Initially I ran just to stay fit but over time I really started enjoying it and looked forward to running farther and setting new goals,” Showers said. “Running is a huge stress reliever for me. It allows me to have some time to myself to clear my head and refocus when life gets crazy. I love the feeling of accomplishment that comes after a long run.”
Showers then signed up for this year’s Pittsburgh Marathon and her training program was 18 weeks long.
“Each week consisted of four days of running — including a long run every Friday, one day of cross training/strength training and two rest days,” Showers said. “The program gradually increases your mileage each week to build up endurance and prevent injury, starting at 15 miles on week one increasing to 40 miles at week 15, followed by three weeks of tapering down mileage to recover and prepare for race day.”
She was 13 weeks into the training when she learned the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Originally, race organizers presented the option of runners receiving a full refund of the race cost or running it virtually where times would be submitted online and a medal would then come in the mail.
“I had poured my heart and soul into training and I was determined to run it even if it had to be from home,” Showers said. “I had originally planned to run the same day that the race had been scheduled, but at week 15 I developed tendonitis and I had to modify my training schedule and take a week off. Once it started feeling better I decided that I needed to run it sooner rather than later before the injury got any worse.”
On Tuesday, Showers decided to do her marathon even though she woke up that day not planning to do it.
“I had seen that the weather wasn’t supposed to be great so I thought it probably wasn’t the best idea,” Showers said. “But later that day I noticed that the rest of the week wasn’t looking much better and I didn’t want to wait another week to run it. I had trained in a lot of miserable weather through the winter so I was kind of used to battling the elements. So I decided to just go for it.”
If you recall Tuesday’s weather, central Pennsylvania had a little bit of everything — rain, snow, wind, sun, you name it.
“One minute I would be running easily and enjoying the sunshine, and the next minute I would find myself in the middle of a white out with winds so strong I felt like I was running in place,” Showers said. “It made the run even more challenging, mentally and physically.”
The route she chose wasn’t a particular one, as she said she basically walked out of her front door in Philipsburg and started running.
“I ran from Philipsburg through Osceola Mills, out to Sandy Ridge where I turned around at mile 11 and followed that same route back to town,” Showers said. “Once I was back in Philipsburg at about mile 22, I ran around town to complete the last few miles.”
She also took pictures of her journey along the way and she’s glad she was able to do it — albeit in a way that wasn’t originally planned.
“I definitely feel a huge sense of accomplishment,” Showers said. “When I decided to sign up for a marathon, I knew it was going to be extremely hard to fit that many hours of training into my already busy life. But I was determined to make it happen and I’m so happy i was able to see it through to the end.”
While running a marathon is now checked off on her list of accomplishments, Showers said she’ll continue to run and has plans for next year.
“I plan on running in Pittsburgh next year to get the true ‘marathon experience’ with thousands of other runners,” Showers said.