PHILIPSBURG — It is time again for the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Voucher Program distributed by the Centre County Office of Aging.
Due to COVID-19, there is a different procedure for 2020. All applications will need to be processed through the mail. There will not be any in person distribution of vouchers in 2020.
Remaining the same as past years, participants must be 60 or over by Dec. 31, meet the income guidelines, and be a resident of Centre County. Income is self-declared; no documentation is needed, but requires a signature on the Federal form verifying gross income guidelines are met.
Income guidelines: One Person, $23,606; Two People, $31,894.
To receive the application to begin the process to receive the vouchers by mail, please do one of the following:
1. Call the Office of Aging at 355-6716
2. Email the Office of Aging at aging@centrecountypa.gov and provide your name and mailing address listing FMV or vouchers in your email.
Once the application has been completed, mail it to:
FMV c/o Centre County Office of Aging
420 Holmes St., Room 245
Bellefonte, PA 16823
Forms can also be faxed to 355-6757.
The vouchers will be mailed back to the participant after the application has been reviewed. There may be a return-mailing-delay due to COVID-19 protocols which are in place.
This is a first come, first serve program.
This year, there is an increase in the amount each person receives through the program. Each eligible person receives four $6 checks for a total of $24 once each year. The checks are for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown in Pennsylvania. Checks must be spent at a participating vendor at a Farmers’ Market. They can’t be spent in a grocery store. To find a farmer’s market or farm stand with eligible farmers please download the FMNP app. The PA FMNP app is available in the Google Play store and the Apple Store for free. Search for PA FMNP Farmers’ Market locator and download the app.
Or go to search the online farmers market and farm stand database.
Also new this year, the recommendation is to sign the vouchers before visiting the Farmers’ Market or that you bring your own pen to sign at the market. Farmers will not have pens at their stands. Many stands will offer drive up services.
The first day to spend the vouchers is June 1 and all vouchers must be spent by Nov. 30.
Those who have received the vouchers in the past have shared how much they enjoy and appreciate being able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. “I make strawberry jam and it lasts all year” or “I buy potatoes and they last me through the winter” or “the corn they grow is so delicious” are comments made many times.
For more information or with questions, please call 355-6716 or email aging@centrecountypa.gov.