PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township and Philipsburg Borough are gaining representation in the Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Tom Zilla, who is principal transportation planner for the Centre Regional Planning Agency, beseeched council members for representatives from the Moshannon Valley Planning region.
“For the last couple of years, we really haven’t had very much success in attracting folks to represent this region,” said Zilla.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization acts as a liaison between local officials and the state or federal departments of transportation, according to Zilla. It maintains a long-range transportation plan and plays a role in approving federal, along with some state, funds for transportation.
“There are issues that aren’t being covered up here as well as they should be because we don’t have that voice at the table,” Zilla said.
Funding on the transportation side can come in handy for bridge work or even flooding issues.
There are two committees. The technical committee advises actions. The coordinating committee is the decision and policy maker body.
Rush Township offered a new way of getting representation, Zilla stated. The township would appoint Michelle Merrow, who is the town’s consulting engineer, to the technical committee. A representative from Philipsburg Borough would take a position on the coordinating committee.
Each appointee would be representing both municipalities, according to Zilla. The representative need not be an elected official. However, Zilla favors elected officials, who already have strong ties to the community and sit in meetings.
Merrow will represent the technical committee. Officials are in the process of selecting a potential representative for the coordinating committee.
Zilla looks forward to the selection.
“I’m going to be retiring next year,” Zilla noted. “One of my goals before I leave is we need to get representation from this region.”