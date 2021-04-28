PHILIPSBURG — Reilly Vroman, a junior musician and athlete at Philipsburg-Osceola High School, has made the most of her experiences as a trombone player, recently participating in All-State Concert Band.
The band placement requires a blind audition. Based on the score, students advance to regionals and, if in the top players, state. Out of all public schools in Clearfield County, Vroman was the only student selected for All-State Concert Band.
Vroman congratulated all students who qualified for regionals at the Philipsburg-Osceola School District board meeting. She also thanked her peers for the support they offered.
“Without my classmates, I wouldn’t have a team to work with during this hard and stressful audition process,” Vroman explained.
Although the All-State festival was held by Zoom this year, Vroman found friends to ease the virtual dissonance.
“[They] gave me something worth looking forward to besides sitting on a screen with strangers all around the state,” she said.
The festival started about two weeks ago. The first meeting had over 600 students across chorus, jazz, orchestra and other groups, according to Vroman.
The All-State Concert Band musicians are tackling a piece based on the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Duke Ellington statue, according to Vroman. It explores different perspectives of the American dream.
The song will be about nine minutes long. Each participant will record their part. Putting the entire piece together will take time, according to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association.
Vroman has branched out beyond music to live life to its fullest. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and participates in track and field.
“Just because I’m a musician, doesn’t mean that I can’t be an athlete,” Vroman stated. “That is definitely not emphasized enough in our schools.”
Vroman stressed that coaches and other school staff will work with students to create a balanced education.
Superintendent Gregg Paladina praised Vroman’s work and emphasized the growth of the school district’s music program.
There are now 65 students in the elementary band, according to Paladina.
“That’s going to force us to hire a music teacher this year,” Paladina said, “so we’re actually going to increase the music program.”
The program’s growth won’t cut back on other opportunities for students, according to Vroman, who presented to the board in a track uniform.
“As our school music program is growing, that does not mean students cannot participate in sports,” said Vroman. “You can do both.”