PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District held its monthly committee meeting along with a special voting meeting recently in the P-O Middle School auditorium.
Items that were approved during the special meeting include the following:
- A resolution indicating that it will not raise the rate of any tax for the support of its public school for the 2020-2021 fiscal year by more than the index established by the Department of Education for the district of 4.3 percent.
- Clearfield County Tax Claims sale of a property identified under Map No. 1120-P12-000-00040.
- Credit card authorization of Thomas Martin with M&T Bank and authorization for check signature for Martin with M&T, PSDLAF and FNB Banks.
The Family First Coronavirus Response Act, as presented. Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said this extends by 10 days “the Federal Cares Act for the rest of the year for any employee” that hasn’t been able to use days yet.