PHILIPSBURG — Prior to the return of students yesterday, the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Board made changes to the substitute pay rate at a recent voting meeting.
The substitute pay rate was raised to $110 per day effective for the 2021-2022 school year. The topic was brought up at July’s meeting.
“We were the highest paid sub for a while there, but now the other districts are paying a little bit more,” said Superintendent Gregg Paladina in July.
Board Member Mary Ellen Holden previously noted people could have turned to the fast food industry for comparable or higher pay.
In other business, the board denied Philipsburg-Osceola Education Association Grievance No. 0121.
The district hired department head positions for the school year. Ryan Thomas was approved to cover as athletic trainer until Geisinger provides a trainer. An agreement with Geisinger was approved at an early special voting meeting.
Nine student teachers were approved for Philipsburg Elementary. Six student teachers are from Pennsylvania State University, two from Slippery Rock University and one from Drexel University. Five student teachers, all from Penn State, at Osceola Mills Elementary were approved.
There were a few accepted resignations: Joel Trentin, senior high social studies/English teacher at Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School, effective Aug. 17; Jack Woods, eight hour Philipsburg Elementary custodian, effective Oct. 29; Jeremy Beals, varsity assistant baseball coach, effective July 23; Marissa Rhine, middle school assistant volleyball coach, effective July 21; and Brandon Myers, varsity assistant baseball coach, effective Aug. 11.
James Hynes was hired as a social studies/English teacher at the Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School at Step 5, effective Aug. 20.