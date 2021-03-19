PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Heritage Days committee released a statement Thursday evening that called for the cancellation of the 2021 event due to “ongoing public health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The festival was originally slated to take place from July 6-11 with the theme of “Be True To Your School.”
Heritage Days has been an annual celebration since 1998 — as it was formed after the bi-centennial celebration of Philipsburg in 1997. Last year’s event was also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the press release, Heritage Days Chairman Jim Pollock said the committee came to the decision after discussions with health officials, vendors, parade participants and other festival officials.
“Initially we were overly optimistic our event could be held when the number of people began getting the vaccinations,” Pollock said in the release. “However, after reviewing guidelines issued by the state of Pennsylvania regarding crowd limits, sanitation issues, social distancing and mask wearing, we quickly saw that we would not be able to offer a celebration as we have done in the past. Various costs associated with the compliance would drastically affect our budget and would also reduce the number of vendors and visitors we could accommodate.”
Pollock said they realize people look forward to the annual event and many people plan their vacation each year around this time to come home and see family, friends and to participate in the various events.
“We realize how the loss of the event effects vendors, merchants and several non-profit organizations that look forward to Heritage Days to raise money to fund their operations for the coming year,” Pollock said, while also stating 70 percent or better of its vendors have participated in the past 19 years of the event. “We as a committee are also disappointed in not having the event because we love our town and look forward to seeing all of you each year celebrating our town and its rich history.”
Pollock also thanked those who have participated in the event — both past and present.
“We at this time would like to thank the Philipsburg Borough, the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, Rick Bryant, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, our many vendors who have become like family to our committee, all the residents and former residents who come home each year for our event, the Delaware Valley Judges — who judge our parade,” Pollock said. “But most of all to all the businesses and individuals who provide funding each year for our event and all of the wonderful volunteers on our Heritage Days committee.”
While Heritage Days will be on a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Pollock said the 2022 event will be a special one, not only because of its return but 2022 will mark the 225th anniversary of Philipsburg.
“We hope to have an event like we did back in 1997,” Pollock said. “To make this possible we will need your talents and assistance to plan a spectacular week. On behalf of the Philipsburg Heritage Days Committee, I want to thank you for your support and understanding. I also pray that all of you will be safe as we look forward to seeing all of you in 2022.”