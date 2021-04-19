PHILIPSBURG — Students at the Philipsburg Elementary School plan to raise money for childhood cancer research and initiatives, according to Principal Justin Fye.
The fifth grade council in its conception year wanted to take on the challenge, said Fye. They decided to host a Mini-THON on May 7 to benefit the Four Diamonds organization.
“It’s pretty amazing to see 10 and 11 year olds putting something together like this,” said Fye.
On May 7, each grade level will be taken to the cafeteria. Various activities will be available to the students and music will fill the room, courtesy of a DJ.
The event was planned keeping social distancing in mind. Everyone in the cafeteria will be able to participate in the festivities. Even students at home will be able to take part in the event through Zoom, explained Fye.
“Their games and activities are going to spread all the kids out within our cafeteria, one grade level at a time,” said Fye.
The school will give away prizes. The Four Diamonds organization donated about $600 worth of merchandise to use and give out to kids, according to Fye.
An online donation will be available for families to join the cause. Students also put together a coin drive for the week of the event.
Four Diamonds Mini-THON is a popular way for students to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer. In the 2019-2020 school year, schools raised more than $5.7 million for Four Diamonds, according to the organization’s website.
Four Diamonds offers a variety of services. A $100 donation can provide one hour of psychological counseling for children. For $2,250, a private hospital room can be acquired for a child and their family. The money the elementary school raises could also help buy lab equipment for cancer research.