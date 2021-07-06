PHILIPSBURG — The upcoming cruise-in that will be held along with Philipsburg Fest will provide a fun activity for those in the region this weekend, according to Eric Bordas, event organizer.
“We’ve had nothing,” Bordas stated. “This would have been the second year without anything in the town, and people just need to get out.”
The event is organized by EB Vape Attix in partnership with the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation and downtown merchants.
Bordas recently met with Faith Maguire and Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder to hash out some details for the cruise-in scheduled for July 10 at 1 p.m. A section of Front Street will be closed for the event.
Ashley Suzanne Helsel will be singing the national anthem to kick off the event, according to the event’s Facebook group. The Facebook group skyrocketed to over 100 members after its first few hours, according to Bordas.
There will be a DJ at the event. Raffles and an assortment of children’s activities will be available courtesy of Reliance, Hope and Chester Hill volunteer fire companies.
Bordas has always enjoyed cars and expects a wide variety at the cruise-in. He plans to bring his 1973 Chevrolet Nova to the event.
“Everybody likes nice cars,” Bordas stated. “It’s good to go see cars and have a few hours of fun.”
He wanted to thank various other organizations, including C&C Tropical Paradise Pet Shop, for their support.
“I have a few people uptown that are helping me a great deal with it,” Bordas said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the help from them.”
The cruise-in isn’t the only upcoming point of excitement for Bordas. His daughter is expecting with a due date the day of the cruise-in. Since hospital visitations remain limited, Bordas will stay at the cruise-in on Saturday.
“There’s nothing my wife or I will be able to do anyway, so we’re going to see the event through and just press on,” Bordas stated.
The cruise-in is a way to give back to the community.
“We’ve just been wanting to do something, and this was just a way for us to contribute and make something happen,” Bordas said. “We’re hoping for great success. We’re already talking about changing the date and doing it again next year.”