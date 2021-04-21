PHILIPSBURG — A block party request received feedback and safety concerns by a council member at Monday’s meeting.
Rebecca Inlow and Jerry Lese requested permission for an outdoor block party on July 10. This would require closing Front Street after businesses have shut down for the day, noted Inlow.
The event planner knew there would be a theme and end-of-the-day movie, but sought council approval before moving too far into the details.
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder applauded the idea.
“With the absence of Heritage Days this year, there are a lot of people all across town (who) want to have a block party,” said Ryder. “I hope you all get together and do something coordinated.”
The pandemic, however, has not disappeared, and the potential block party raised safety concerns.
“This COVID-19, doesn’t it mean anything to people?” asked Councilman Harry Wood.
As of Wednesday, there were 839 confirmed cases in Philipsburg, representing a zip code of 16866, according to data from the Department of Health. There were 217 total deaths for Centre County.
“I love things that go on too, but right now this is a bad situation,” Wood said.
People are getting vaccinated, countered Councilman James Stiver. 43,327 people are fully vaccinated in Centre County, according to Department of Health data.
“If people want to go out, I think it should be the people’s right to go out,” Stiver stated.
Those asking for a block party acknowledged the risks, and the council approved the event.
“We’re not talking about throwing caution to the wind and being out there without masks or anything,” said Inlow.