PHILIPSBURG — With Philipsburg Borough opening its doors to the public this week, guests are now free to visit its live-in cat.
The borough opened its doors on Monday, June 28, according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom. About half a dozen people came through the doors.
Most people come to the office the first week of the month to pay their sewer bill, Walstrom noted.
During the pandemic, the front office followed a hybrid working style, mixing remote and in-person, according to Walstrom. With the opening, the office staff is looking forward to reconnecting with regulars.
“You get to know them, their dog’s name, their kids’ names,” Walstrom said. “It’s nice to get back to normal.”
The borough has a unique feature for visitors — a live-in cat. A person connected to borough personnel passed away and their spouse couldn’t take the animal. Black Cat now lives in the borough building, according to Walstrom.
Some residents bring the cat treats. Walstrom remembers one resident who always used to bring treats when visiting the building.
Although Black Cat enjoys attention, he will let guests know his needs.
“You can only pet him for like ten seconds at the most, and then he wants to give you a swat,” Walstrom said. “He lets you know that’s enough.”