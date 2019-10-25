PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council had a revised leash law ordinance ready to approve at Monday night’s council meeting. However after some discussion, council reversed its course and decided to leave the current ordinance as is.
Councilwoman Bobbi Yarger presented the ordinance to council, as it was properly advertised.
“It just requires all dogs within the vicinity of the borough, shall not be permitted or allowed off of a leash,” Yarger said.
Essentially those walking dogs in public areas of the borough would then be required to have the dog on a leash. Dogs can be kept off of leashes if they are on the owner’s property, and owners are responsible for picking up dog waste. However, those animals must be kept on the property with something keeping them there, such as a fence.
Yarger said the borough would also reserve the right to “place signs in designated public areas requiring that all animals in those posted areas be leashed at all times.”
When asked what was different with the proposal than what the borough already has, it was said that the leash law specifically mentions a leash while the current ordinance allows for “other forms of restraint,” such as a shock collar.
“The issue has been that they’re not secured at all,” Solicitor Patrick Fanelli said, to which it was later stated an incident at a recent event caused the borough to look into this.
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder said he was under the impression that if the ordinance passed, if a person did not have a “physical connection” to the dog with a leash, it would then be deemed illegal.
“That’s going to be tough,” Councilwoman Faith Maguire said.
Ryder said with the law, he might as well just set up shop at Cold Stream Dam and ticket those that are not complying. Questions then arose about whether it was legal or not for the dog to be on the sidewalk without a leash, as some places it’s the borough right-of-way and others are owned by homeowners.
Council finally decided not to adopt the ordinance as it died for a lack of a second.