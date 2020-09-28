PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council approved at $2,000 donation to Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Service at its recent council meeting.
Vice President Sam Womer said they received a letter from Moshannon Valley EMS, which is holding a sporting clay fundraiser on Oct. 3 at the Warriors Mark Hunting Lodge. The letter asked if the borough would like to be a sponsor of the event.
There were different levels of sponsorship the borough could do, as Womer read the many options to council.
“Do we want to sponsor an amount from the borough?” Womer asked. “How much can we come up with to donate to the EMS?”
Councilman Harry Wood said he wouldn’t have a problem with giving $1,000 toward the event. However, Councilwoman Sharon Goss said before they kick around numbers, she didn’t feel the borough should be a sponsor for anything.
“I don’t want the borough’s name on a sponsorship at a sporting clinic, at a driving event, at a baseball game or anything,” Goss said. “If you want to make a straight-up donation to EMS, I think that’s fine. But you cannot be putting the borough’s name on a sponsorship of something. That’s political.”
Mayor John Streno agreed with Goss’ remarks, and it was mentioned that toward the end of the letter, there was an option where MVEMS said they would accept donations without being a sponsor.
Goss also said she would like to send the donation after the fundraiser was over, “Because I don’t want it mixed in with sponsorships.”
Womer said that would be fine with him and Goss asked if they could send $2,000, to which council agreed and it was approved unanimously.