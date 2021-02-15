PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough workers will have an easier time completing certain tasks, as the borough received a new skid steer last week.
Secretary Shelley Walstrom said the borough received a grant through the state Department of Environmental Protection and was awarded $379,000 — with it being a 90 percent/10 percent match for the 2021 John Deere skid steer.
Walstrom said primarily the machine will be used out at Project 70 as the borough collects recyclables that residents dump there, including leaves, shrubs, branches, dirt, etc.
“The skid steer is going to make moving the recyclables easier at Project 70 because it won’t get stuck,” Walstrom said. “It can run thru mud or climb piles with ease.”
The amount of ground pressure it has as it travels along is also quite impressive.
“It has 4.1 lbs of ground pressure,” Walstrom said. “It could run over your foot and you wouldn’t get hurt.”
This would be the second skid steer for the borough, but the first with tracks. As of Monday, it hasn’t been used yet as Walstrom said they received it last week.
That’s not the only piece of new machinery that’s going to grace Philipsburg Borough — as it will also receive a new 2021 Freightliner leaf vacuum truck.
“The truck is expected to come in June and the leaf part is coming in the fall,” Walstrom said. “The borough applied for the grant in March of 2020 and was awarded/notified in November 2020.”
The vacuum truck is also helped by a DEP grant and it will replace the current “pull behind vacuum” truck the borough currently has. Walstrom said the new truck has its own compactor — much like a garbage truck.
The leaf collection part of it is a self-contained unit that’s remote controlled from the cab, as it’s also a dual steer tuck — in which it has a wheel on both sides.
“By having this type of truck, it reduces the amount of man-power that has to be used for leaf collection,” Walstrom said. “One person can operate and collect leaves.”
When the truck isn’t being used as a vacuum truck, Walstrom said it will convert into a dump truck.