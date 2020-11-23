PHILIPSBURG — The following are highlights from the recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting:
- Council mentioned that John Paul’s seat for the borough on the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority is up at the end of this year. The borough will contact Paul to see if he is still interested in the position.
- Councilwoman Sharon Goss said Reliance Fire Company’s side-by-side ride on Oct. 31 was a success with 147 participants. Goss said should they hold the event next year, as it was previously mentioned they would like the ride to become an annual event. Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association requests it be done the first week in October. Councilman Sam Womer said he didn’t hear anything negative about it and feels it would improve each year if continued.
- Kevin Conklin of the Rowland Theatre thanked the borough for its donation and updated council on the seat project. Conklin also said their current expenses are doubling revenue at the moment and hopes things change soon.