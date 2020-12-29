PHILIPSBURG — The following are highlights from last week’s Philipsburg Borough Council meeting:
- Mayor John Streno said he’s received complaints about youths being out after dark on the 13th Street playground. Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder said he’s aware of the situation and they have been told to leave. However, groups continually return.
- Ryder said during the most recent snowstorm, the borough gave residents 72 hours to clean the walkways. It was also stated that you do not have to clean the entire sidewalk, but clearing a path is acceptable. Borough Manager Joel Watson also said there was 36 hours of overtime in dealing with borough workers keeping the roads cleared.
- Vice President Sam Womer said they’re in a “different time that we’ve ever been in” with dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic. Womer said he understands the frustrations of those that are tired of being confined and the borough understands we are in “stressful times.” Womer also said they have to “accept the fact that things aren’t going to go just exactly like they should” during these times and they would appreciation cooperation by the residents.