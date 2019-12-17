PHILIPSBURG — The following are highlights from Monday’s Philipsburg Borough Council meeting:
- Council officially approved its 2020 budget. All budgets were balanced and millage was kept at 15 mills. The general fund revenue and expenditures is estimated at $1,098,529 and the sewer fund revenue/expenditures is at $933,300. The borough’s highway aid revenue/expenditures is also set at $98,518.
- Mayor John Streno and others congratulated outgoing council members Bobbi Yarger and John Knowles for their years of service to the borough.
- Council approved steps to purchase a new street sweeper, which they estimated to be around $139,000. Borough Manager Joel Watson said funding would then come from the general fund.
- It was mentioned about the potential need for a part time code enforcement officer to deal with parking issues. Knowles said he felt that should be discussed with the new council in January but suggested if they do hire someone, that person should work weekends and evenings.
- Next month’s reorganization meeting is slated for Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. The regular January meeting will take place immediately thereafter.