PHILIPSBURG — At Monday night’s Philipsburg Borough Council meeting, John Sengle, president of the board of trustees for the Centre County Library and Historical Museum, spoke to council about an upcoming project with Philipsburg’s Holt Memorial Library.
Sengle said he sent a letter last week describing how they plan to upgrade the HVAC system at Holt.
“It’s a project that we put an application in for late last year,” Sengle said.
That application was for a Keystone Grant, which is a 50/50 cost sharing project, and was for the projected costs.
Sengle said they were awarded $54,000 from the grant and the Friends of the Philipsburg Library had agreed to match the costs associated.
However, the project was rebid and the only bid received would mean that the library would be left to pay $79,700 instead of $54,000.
“So we need to make up that difference between $54,000 and $79,700,” Sengle said.
Sengle said there is tentative approval from the Centre County Commissioners to receive $14,700 but stated “that’s not formalized yet” and Sengle hopes that’s official at this Tuesday’s Centre County Commissioners meeting.
“That leaves us of a funding shortfall of about $11,000,” Sengle said. “My purpose of coming here tonight was to explain the project to all of you and ask if there might be some help that might be available from Philipsburg Borough to help us fund that cost shortfall.”
Sengle said the HVAC project needs to be completed by March 2020 to acquire the grant funding, but they would prefer it’s started prior to the winter months.
“I’m not expecting an answer tonight,” Sengle told council. “I’m just here to answer any questions you may have and plea for whatever help you might be able to provide us to bridge that shortfall.”
Sengle said he thinks the original cost projections were on the low side due to prevailing wage not being factored in. He also stated he doesn’t think the Friends of the Library are “financially in a position to close that gap.”
Council said they would look into seeing if they could provide further funding. Later in the meeting, it was then mentioned that they previously provided the library $5,000 for this year.
“I’d really like us to sit down and take a look at the budget before we commit to anything,” President Barb Gette said.