PHILIPSBURG — Financial questions were asked by some Reliance Fire Company members during Monday night’s Philipsburg Borough Council meeting.
Wayne Siegfried of Reliance Fire Company asked when was “the department of relief association going to get the checkbooks so we can pay the bills.”
Siegfried said the borough currently has the checkbooks and they haven’t had a bill paid since “probably December of last year” as there were talks of decertifying the fire company.
“Why does the borough have them when we’ve got bills that need paid?” Siegfried asked.
Solicitor Patrick Fanelli said some of that could be answered by talking to council in an executive session.
Siegfried said the company did pay a CPR first aid class bill to avoid a late charge and that was turned into the borough, as Siegfried said they have people needing to start fire school and that class is mandatory. Upcoming hazardous materials training would also need to be paid soon.
Siegfried also asked whether the Philipsburg Fire Department elections — which borough council cited as an issue when they were potentially going to decertify Reliance — would be recognized by the borough.
“We’re going to have a meeting next month and nobody knows what’s going on,” Siegfried said. “Should we have a meeting or not?”
Councilman Jim Stiver said as far as the bills, that obviously needs to be addressed by either the fire council and/or the borough. Regarding the election, Stiver said he’s not sure yet. When asked when the next meeting would be, Siegfried said it’s the second Tuesday of every other month.
Gary Price of Reliance Fire Company asked what exactly is going on with the Philipsburg Fire Department and the Moshannon Valley Fire Council, as there had been talk at previous meetings about revamping both entities or even doing away with them.
“We had a meeting with Hope (Fire Company) officers and ourselves last week, and they seem to be in the dark too about what’s going on,” Price said.
“We haven’t got there yet,” Stiver said. “This is still all in the beginning stages.”
Stiver said they will probably start with the company bylaws and said most of them are “outdated.” It was also mentioned that if they did continue with the fire council, Stiver said they are looking at having two members from each participating municipality.