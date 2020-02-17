PHILIPSBURG — During a brief meeting of Philipsburg Borough Council Monday evening, Councilwoman Sharon Goss told those in attendance of two grants the borough is examining for possible funding of future projects.
Goss said the first would be a “Pennsylvania Historical Preservation Grant” to assist with roof repairs.
“It’s a 50/50 matching grant,” Goss said. “I would like to see us do a grant to redo the roof on (the borough building) because it’s so bad, and the steeple.”
Goss said by applying for the grant, it would obviously greatly alleviate costs that the borough would otherwise have to cover.
The other grant would be a Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant, which Goss referred to as a C2P2 grant. She then stated a webinar for the latter grant would be held this Thursday.
“It’s for things that have to do with recreation,” Goss said. “I just thought it would be nice if we could sit in on the webinar just to see what’s going on.”
Goss said the C2P2 grant isn’t due “for a while” but said the historical preservation grant would be due by March 2, stating there isn’t a lot needed to be put together for the grant.
“We’d need a project coordinator and that would be (Borough Manager) Joel (Watson),” Goss said.
When asked who could sit in on the webinar, Secretary Shelley Walstrom said Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder said he would be willing to do that.