PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council meeting recent heard from Paul Springer of the Philipsburg Historical Foundation regarding the purchase of an old millstone.
Springer said the group has agreed to purchase the millstone that was on the former Supina property on N. Fifth Street. It appears the piece potentially might be part of Philipsburg’s first gristmill — which was in operation at Cold Stream Dam from 1798 until 1821.
“The original settlers came here (in 1797) and one of the first things they did was (construct) a gristmill,” Springer said.
Springer said the new owner found the millstone along the alley toward the back of the property.
“With a little research, we’ve had some professional people who know about millstones look at this piece and it definitely is from that time period,” Springer said.
While Springer said they’re not sure if they can officially prove it was the original stone or not, the historical foundation is going to purchase it regardless and would like to display the stone somewhere out at Cold Stream Dam.
“(The millstone) would be in some type of display — with a brass plaque or whatever — indicating where the original gristmill was,” Springer said.
Springer said they feel this was a bottom stone and when asked, estimated it weighs anywhere from 700 to 800 pounds. While the historical foundation will absorb the cost of purchasing it and whatever they will need for the display, Springer asked if the borough would be able to move it and store the millstone until they are ready to display it.
Springer said the current homeowner is selling the property and it would need to be moved by March 31.
After further discussion, council approved allowing the borough to move it and store it until the historical foundation figures out how the millstone will be displayed at Cold Stream Dam.