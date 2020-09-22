PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council on Monday approved putting up lights in North Park to bring awareness to the community in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
Dawn McKee of Centre Safe said they typically have a gathering around the Centre County Courthouse and have keynote speakers each October to raise awareness.
“But in light of COVID, we wanted to try and raise awareness in communities without bringing large gatherings together out of respect and safety for people in the community,” McKee said.
This year’s campaign is called “Shine a Light on Domestic Violence” and purple is the light color that helps raise awareness.
McKee said she has reached out to Centre County communities to see if they would be willing to string purple lights on a prominent building or another location, complete with signs stating what the campaign is all about. They would also provide signage for local businesses where there is plenty of foot traffic.
“In light of COVID-19, a lot of victims are stuck in the house with their abuser and they can’t access services,” McKee said. “So we were trying to figure out creative ways and safe ways to have people in your community get a better understanding of the work we do, our hotline number, how to access services, and more importantly, that this community is supporting survivors and victims.”
McKee said should it be approved, they would do all of the public relations work that it entails and the borough could choose the place where the lights would be. Centre Safe would also supply the lights.
Councilman Sam Womer thought coming into town on U.S. Route 322 across from Cold Stream Dam would be a prominent location to put lights up. Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky said she’d like to also see that wherever lights are put up, the location is also easily accessible for those who do not have vehicles.
Councilwoman Sharon Goss she didn’t think there should be lights strung up all over town, citing it could be a bit confusing.
“If you took a tree in the North Park by the borough building and you lit in in purple, I think the curiosity would peak and you would have people asking about it,” Goss said. “Where if you scattered them all over town, I don’t think that would be all that helpful.”
McKee agreed with Goss and after a bit more of discussion, council unanimously approved allowing a tree to be lit up with purple lights in North Park. McKee also requested the lights then be up for the entire month and stated she would be in contact with the borough whenever they are able to put them up.