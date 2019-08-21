PHILIPSBURG — At Monday night’s Philipsburg Borough Council meeting, council passed a motion to advertise an ordinance in September would require “transient merchants” to be at least 250 feet away from any type of festival taking part within the borough.
Borough Solicitor Patrick Fanelli said the ordinance would mean that a private property near the festival would not be able to have something like a food truck or entertainment on the property unless they receive permission from those operating the festival to include it in the festival’s activities.
This would also not include merchants that are in the borough on a regular basis. Fanelli said borough code already prohibits a “transient merchant to stop a vehicle for purposes of selling on any public street or other location.”
“The only other restriction that could exist (with the proposed ordinance) would be on private property,” Fanelli said. “So in other words, if you have a food truck, you’re not permitted to park in a standing location on borough streets or borough ground. You’re allowed to stop temporarily, or only so long as it takes to sell to people in the immediate vicinity.”
Fanelli used an ice cream truck as an example, stating it parks temporarily, sells to customers nearby and then moves o
Fanelli said the current ordinance allows for a vendor to be parked on private property, but the proposal would then mean private property owners cannot do this within 250 feet of a festival taking place.
A lengthy discussion took part on the matter, including what actually constitutes as a “transient merchant,” as Fanelli said you could technically say that all merchants at a festival, such as Philipsburg’s Heritage Days, are transient merchants. However, Fanelli said other municipalities have previously determined that vendors through the festival itself would be excluded from something like this. Fanelli then suggested later coming up with something in writing on what determines a “festival.”
“You don’t want two competing festivals going on at one time,” Councilman John Knowles said.
However, Councilwoman Faith Maguire said she didn’t like putting restrictions on the private property owners — many of which have businesses in the downtown.
“I just think we’re taking away from the people who do have businesses or property downtown by putting in this ordinance,” Maguire said.
Councilwoman Bobbi Yarger said she feels the purpose of the ordinance is essentially to discourage someone nearby from bringing in a food truck while a festival takes place.
Council members suggested that if someone downtown wanted to do something like this, they should then go through the festival organization to get it approved and thus be part of the respective festival.
Maguire continued to reiterate her stance that she felt they should not be doing this to downtown business owners.
“You’re taking away the (rights of) property owners who pay taxes downtown,” Maguire said. “I wouldn’t want somebody coming up to me saying I can’t have a picnic in my yard if there’s a parade going through Curtis Park.”
Knowles then gave Maguire an example of the reasoning behind the ordinance.
“Hope (Fire Co.) is going to have a festival,” Knowles said.
“So Hope will pick and choose (who can be a vendor at it),” Maguire said.
“Right,” Knowles responded. “But if we don’t have (the restrictions), say somebody like (a downtown owner) could decide to bring in a whole bunch of people in their lots and pretty much run Hope out of business on (the festival).”
“That’s a little extreme,” Maguire responded.
“You’re right, that’s the extreme,” Knowles said. “Then Hope is sitting down there with a couple of people because everyone went somewhere else because it was cheaper ... So you’re hurting (the respective festival organization).”
Knowles said each festival organization should have the right to allow who they want as a vendor, stating they are putting a lot of money into the festival itself to begin with.
“If they don’t have total support and people are going and setting up stands all over the town, then their vendors don’t make any money and those vendors don’t come back,” Knowles said.
“You’re still taking away the private property (rights),” Maguire said.
President Barb Gette said feels the borough shouldn’t be the one policing this matter, but rather it should be up to the festival organizers. Knowles said by passing the ordinance, this would allow the festival organizers to do this.
Councilman Harry Wood said when all is said and done, there aren’t many days out of the year where this would come into effect. Maguire said if more festivals are done, that would mean more days where private property owners are limited.
“Why don’t we table this and make a written proposal on the way ... each one thinks it should be,” Gette said. “Then we will all share it, because we are not getting anywhere.”
“We already have a written proposal and I’d like to bring it up for a vote,” Knowles said. “I make a motion that we approve (advertising the ordinance) at 250 feet.”
Council then approved advertising by a 6-1 vote with Gette, Wood, Knowles, Yarger, Sam Womer and James Stiver voting yes, while Maguire cast the lone dissenting vote.