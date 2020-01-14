PHILIPSBURG — For many years, Philipsburg Borough Councilwoman Barb Gette has been appointed president of council.
Her tenure will continue for 2020 as Gette was officially voted once again as council president at last week’s Philipsburg Borough Council reorganization meeting.
Councilman Sam Womer continue as vice president after serving in that role in 2019. Councilwoman Faith Maguire will be the president pro tempore.
Council will have two new members for 2020 to replace former members Bobbi Yarger and John Knowles. Joining council will be Sharon Goss, who has previous borough council experience, and newcomer Kathy Kalinosky.
Womer was re-elected to his council seat, as was Jim Stiver, the latter of whom holds a two-year seat. The seven-seat council consists of Gette, Womer, Maguire, Goss, Kalinosky, Stiver and Harry Wood.
Shelley Walstrom was retained as the borough’s secretary/treasurer, as was Andrew Fanelli as solicitor and GeoTech as the borough’s engineer.
Borough council meetings will continue to be held on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the borough office.