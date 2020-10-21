PHILIPSBURG — Before families will stuff their faces with turkey and mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving, they can now burn off a few extra calories and take part in a 5K run/walk at Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg.
At the recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting, Elliot Lauder said he had spoken with members of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation and discussed doing a 5K run/walk as a fundraiser at Cold Stream Dam. Nearby trails would be utilized for the event.
“We thought we’d do everything we can to get some type of event,” Lauder said. “We’ve had to cancel the Wine Walk. We’ve had to cancel the Halloween Parade. There hasn’t really been a whole lot going on that we could get the community involved in.”
Lauder said the 5K would utilize COVID-19 precautions and they’ve reviewed other nearby areas in how they’ve handled similar events amid the current pandemic. He also spoke with Mel Curtis of the Moshannon Valley YMCA and stated they would help support them in giving info on how the YMCA organizes its 5K events.
Since they don’t have all of the trails completed, Lauder said they would just do a loop to get the 3.1 miles in. When asked when the run would be, Lauder said on Thanksgiving.
“Realistically, a month to get something in place is probably the bare minimum,” Lauder said. “On top of that, beyond Thanksgiving it’s going to be freezing and people aren’t going to want to come out. So I wanted to at least get a good happy medium.”
Lauder also said if approved, they would also likely do a walk and even suggested having a group with people walking dogs.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Mayor John Streno said.
Council later gave unanimous approval.