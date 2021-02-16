PHILIPSBURG — Resident and Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation member Elliott Lauder proposed an idea at Monday night’s Philipsburg Borough Council meeting that could take advantage of what Mother Nature is abundantly providing the region.
Lauder proposed having a day of sled riding at the Slabtown park and its hill.
“A lot of kids are down there sled riding at Slabtown anyway,” Lauder said.
Lauder said he also spoke with those at Coco’s Coffee House and they are interested in collaborating to provide a coffee/sled riding day.
“We could have them set up a little booth,” Lauder said. “They’d sell hot chocolate, coffee, crepes, pastries and things like that.”
Lauder said with the weather the way it is right now — and with more snow on the way Thursday — they wanted to be “opportunistic” in regard to a fun fundraiser.
As far as which day, Lauder said Saturday — with the exact time to be announced. However, Lauder later stated he feels it would during the afternoon hours.
Later Tuesday evening, it was announced that the event would take place from noon until 5 p.m.
“Sounds good to me,” President Barb Gette said. “I think it’s a great thing.”
Mayor John Streno and other council members agreed with Gette.
Lauder said they would of course follow all of the current social distancing guidelines. He also asked if there was any possibility of utilizing some of the benches that the borough workers have been constructing and to have a small fire for those watching children go down the hill.
“It would be a place for people to sit down, drink coffee, sit by the fire and watch the kids sled ride,” Lauder said. “I didn’t know if there were any rules and regs on that.”
Streno said with approval of council, they could do something like that. Streno then asked if they could put the fire in a tub-like container to avoid making a mess there.
“That would be something that I’d suggest,” Streno said. “It wouldn’t be a large fire. It would be a very controlled fire.”
Streno also suggested having fire police attend the event. After further discussion, council approved the event unanimously.