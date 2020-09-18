PUNXSUTAWNEY — In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 20 through Sept. 26, the Pennsylvania State Police in Troop C will continue their effort to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats by offering free safety seat checks to the public. These checks help locate defective seats, seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer and also provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered. Pennsylvania law requires the following when transporting children in a motor vehicle:
- Children from birth to 2 years of age are to be secured in an approved rear facing child passenger safety seat.
- Children from 2 to 4 years of age are to be secured in an approved rear or forward-facing child passenger safety seat.
- Children 4 to 8 years of age are to utilize an approved booster seat.
- Any person between 8 and 18 years of age, in any seating location in a vehicle, must be fastened in a seatbelt.
The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations: Appointments appreciated but not required.
Clearfield County
Thursday, Sept. 24
2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Clearfield Borough, Clearfield County
Clearfield Volunteer Fire Dept.
108 East Cherry Street, Clearfield, PA 16930
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 857-3800
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.
For more information on car seat safety and to get a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, click on the “Public Services” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.