The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 17, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Boom Arm Mowing
- State Route 729 (Tyrone Pike)
- State Route 2015 (Oak Ridge Road)
- State Route 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Bridge Cleaning
- Bells Landing area
- Patchinville area
Bridge Deck Replacement
- State Route 2012 (Kerrmoor)
Ditching
- State Route 1009 (Hawk Run to Morrisdale)
- State Route 2036 (Hawk Run)
Mastic and Crafco
- Interstate 80 (112 to 116 Eastbound)
Mill and Fill Roadwork
- State Route 729 (Ansonville to Kerrmoor)
Mowing
- Interstate 80 – East and Westbound
Pipe Drainage Reset
- State Route 219 (Bells Landing)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
- State Route 879 (Curwensville to Grampian)
- State Route 1009 (Hawk Run to Morrisdale)
- State Route 2036 (Hawk Run)
Sign Upgrade
- State Route 219 (DuBois)
Tail Ditch Cleaning
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
- State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway)
Tree Trimming
- State Route 729 (Glen Hope)
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.