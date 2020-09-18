The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance has announced the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 21-25, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
The work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Black Top Patching
- State Route 3016 (Newburg to Marron)
- SR 3023 (New Washington)
Brushing/Daylighting Roadway
- SR 3016 (Burnside)
Ditching
- SR 2012 (Shiloh Road)
Drainage Improvements
- SR 729 (Ansonville)
- SR 1011 (Rolling Stone)
Guiderail Maintaining
- SR 219 (DuBois)
- SR 255 (DuBois)
- SR 4014 (DuBois)
Inlet Repair
- SR 255 (Penfield)
- SR 410 (Troutville)
- SR 2023 (Glen Richey)
Mowing
- Throughout Clearfield County
Patching Crafco
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 97–116 eastbound)
Patching pipe trench
- U.S. 322 (Clearfield)
Pipe flushing
- SR 322 (Rockton)
- SR 1011 (Clearfield/Hyde area)
Pipe repair
- U.S. 219 (Chestnut Grove)
Sign upgrade
- U.S. 219 (Patchinville to DuBois)
Spray patching
- State Route 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Tail ditching
- U.S. 322 (Rockton)
- SR 1011 (Clearfield/Hyde area)
