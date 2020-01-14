Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2 is reminding potential employees that they are welcome to attend and apply at a job fair this Friday, Jan. 17.
PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with online applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes. Available positions include construction inspectors, engineering technicians, civil engineer trainee, engineering internships, and college student summer workers.
The job fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the PennDOT District 2 office, located at 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield.
Computers will be available and staff will be on hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities. Not all jobs will be based in Clearfield, so applications from outside the Clearfield area are encouraged to attend. PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.