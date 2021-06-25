The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 28 to July 2, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. They should be aware due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Boom arm brush cutting:
- State Route 969, Curwensville to Bells Landing
Bridge Repairs:
- SR 36, Westover
- U.S. Route 219, Mahaffey
Brushing:
- U.S. Route 322, Clearfield to Philipsburg
Crack Sealing:
- SR 2030, Allport Cutoff, Woodland
Ditching:
- SR 1004, Clearfield
- SR 1005, Clearfield
- SR 1006, Clearfield
- SR 1009, Deer Creek
- SR 4009, DuBois
Mowing:
- Various routes throughout the county
Painting:
- Various routes throughout the county
Patching:
- SR 410, Troutville
- SR 729, Ansonville to Lumber City
- SR 3007, New Millport
- SR 3014, Black Elk
Pipe Flushing:
- SR 1004, Clearfield
- SR 1005, Clearfield
- SR 1006, Clearfield
- SR 1009, Deer Creek
Pipe Replacement:
- SR 4004, DuBois
- SR 4009, DuBois
- SR 4015, DuBois
Shoulder Stabilization:
- U.S. 322, Clearfield to Philipsburg
Side Dozing:
- U.S. 322, Clearfield to Philipsburg
Sign Repairs:
Various routes throughout the county
Tree Removal:
- SR 729, Glen Hope
- SR 2041, Village Road
- SR 2042, Dillon Road
