The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 12, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge repairs:
- State Route 53 (Glen Hope)
Brushing:
U.S. Route 322
- (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Crack sealing:
- SR 153 (Clearfield area)
- SR 1001 (Hyde area)
- SR 2041 (Hyde area)
- SR 3015 (Curwensville)
Ditching:
- SR 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
- SR 4016 (Home Camp Road)
Mowing:
- Throughout the county
Patching:
- SR 729 (Tyrone Highway)
- SR 3003 (Punkin Ridge Road)
- SR 3007 (New Millport)
- SR 3008 (Lyleville Road)
- SR 3009 (McGee’s Mills Road)
Paving:
SR 3014 (Patchin
- ville)
Pipe flushing:
- SR1006 (Goshen)
- SR 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
Shoulder improvement:
- SR 2019 (Philipsburg)
Side dozing:
- U.S. 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Sign repairs:
- Various routes throughout the county
Tree trimming/removal:
- SR 729 (Glen Hope)
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.