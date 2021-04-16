The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of April 19–23, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge Cleaning
- DuBois Area
Bridge Repairs
- State Route 36 (Westover)
Brushing
- State Route 729 (Glen Hope area)
Crack Sealing
- State Route 53 (Philipsburg to county line in Drifting)
Ditching
- State Route 3005 (Berwindale)
Drainage Repairs
- State Route 219 (Bells Landing)
Inlet Cleaning
- State Route 969 (Lumber City Highway)
Patching
- State Route 2002 (Smoke Run)
- State Route 3012 (Glen Hope)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 969 (Lumber City Highway)
- State Route 2035 (Lanse)
- State Route 2039 (Grassflat)
Pipe Replacement
- State Route: 3005 (Berwindale)
Pipe Trench Patching
- State Route 2001 (Janesville)
- State Route 2008 (Ramey)
- State Route 3022 (Berwindale)
Roadway Sweeping
- State Route 36 (Westover to Mahaffey)
- State Route 53 (Houtzdale to Irvona)
- State Route 219 (Mahaffey to Grampian)
Tail Ditching
- State Route 969 (Lumber City Highway)
Turf Cutting
- State Route 729 (Tyrone Pike)
- State Route 969 (Lumber City Highway)
