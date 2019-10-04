HYDE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas.
Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge improvements
SR 3003 – Thompsontown Rd
Crack sealing
SR153 – Penfield
SR 255 – Penfield
Drainage improvements
SR 3005 –Bells Landing
Manual patching
SR 453 – Janesville Pike
SR 2002 – Cross Roads Blvd.
SR 2024 – Old Erie Pike
Pipe replacement
SR 453 – Janesville Pike
SR 879 – Jury Run – Segment 410 (Expect lengthy delays)
SR 2041 – Village Road (Road Closed)
Shoulder improvement
SR 2024 – Old Erie Pike
SR 4008 – Chestnut Grove
Side dozing
I80 – Mile Marker 96 – 106, Eastbound
