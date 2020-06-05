CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following work schedule for the week of June 8, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Clearfield CountyBase Repair:
- State Route 3014 (5 Points and North Camp)
Boom Arm Mowing:
- State Route 879 (Grampian to Clearfield)
- Various Routes in Clearfield County
Bridge Cleaning:
- Woodland and Jeffries area
Bridge Repair:
- State Route: 255 (Dubois)
- State Route: 729 (towards Houtzdale)
- State Route: 1018 (Pottersdale)
Crack Sealing:
- State Route 4015 (Home Camp Road)
- Various Routes in Dubois
Drainage Improvement:
- State Route: 879 (LeContes Mills to Frenchville)
- State Route: 2007 (West Decatur)
Durapatching:
- State Route: 2012 (Turkey Hill)
- State Route: 2034 (Wallaceton)
- State Route: 3016 (Marron Road)
Inlet Cleaning:
- State Route: 153 (Rockton)
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route 119 (Dubois)
- State Route 3009 (Troutville)
Shoulder Improvements:
- State Route 2024 (Crooked Sewer to Mitchell Milling)
Turf Cutting:
- State Route: 3001 (Ridge Road)
- State Route: 3003 (Westover)
- State Route: 3006 (Westover)
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.