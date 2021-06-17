The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 21, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge repairs:
- SR 4001 (Sykesville)
Brushing:
- U.S. 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Crack sealing:
- SR 2030 (Allport Cutoff Woodland)
Ditching:
- SR 53 (Kylertown)
- SR 1002 (Hyde)
- SR 1003 (Hyde)
- SR 1009 (Deer Creek)
- SR 2007 (Morgan Run Road)
- SR 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
Flushing:
- SR 1002 (Hyde)
- SR 1003 (Hyde)
Guiderail maintenance:
- U.S. 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Mowing:
- I-80
Patching:
- SR 410 (Troutville) expect long delays
Pipe flushing:
- SR 53 (Kylertown)
- SR 1009 (Deer Creek)
- SR 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
Pipe replacement:
- SR 4009 (Dubois)
- SR 4012 (Dubois)
Sign repairs:
- Various routes throughout the county
Tree Trimming:
- SR 729 (Glen Hope)
- SR 2041 (Village Road)
- SR 2042 (Dillon Road)
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.