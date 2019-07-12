Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule for the week of July 15, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Crack Sealing
• SR 219 –Burnside
• SR 255 – Dubois
• SR 830 –Dubois
Drainage Improvements
• SR 255 – Dubois
• SR 879 – Lecontes Mills
• SR 1001 – Goshen
• SR 2041 –Hyde
• SR 1009 – Deer Creek
• SR 1016 –Karthaus
• SR 4004 – Troutville
• SR 4007 – Viaduct Road
Manual Patching
• SR 2051 – Drane Highway
Pipe Replacement
• SR 53 –Kylertown
Shoulder Improvement
• SR 53 – Houtzdale to Osceola Mills
• SR 153 – Brisbin Street/Teutonic Avenue
• SR 729 – Tyrone Pike
Hawbaker
• Contractor plans to complete paving on Site 1, SR 53 between Glen Hope and Irvona then begin binder leveling course on Site 7, SR 2023 in Olanta. All work is weather dependent.
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.