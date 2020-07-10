The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule for the week of July 13, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge work:
- SR 1050 – Remove debris under bridge (Clearfield)
Crack sealing:
- SR 3001 (Ridge Road)
Ditching:
- SR 879 (Keewaydin to Karthaus)
- SR 3001 (Ridge Road)
Durapatching:
- SR 3007 (Pine Run Road and Douglas Road)
- SR3021 (Henry’s Road)
Guide rail repair:
- U.S. Route 322 (Clearfield/Rockton area)
Mowing:
- Throughout county
Pipe flushing:
- SR 879 (Keewaydin to Karthaus)
Side dozing:
- U.S. Route 219 (Patchinville to Grampian)
Tail ditching:
- SR 4015 (Dubois)
- SR 4016 (Dubois)
Turf cutting:
- SR 410 (Troutville)
- SR 3009 (McGee’s Mills)
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.