The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance has announced the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 16-20, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Brushing
- State Route 53 (Philipsburg to Kylertown)
Drainage Improvements
- State Route 153 (Crooked Sewer)
- State Route 2001 (Beaver Dam Road)
- State Route 2015 (Oak Ridge Road)
Maintaining Under Guiderail
- Interstate 80 (Mile Marker 106 to 116 East and Westbound)
Patching
- State Route 119 (DuBois)
- State Route 219 (DuBois)
- State Route 3001 (Ridge Road)
- State Route 3006 (Westover)
- State Route 3009 (Troutville to Clover Run)
- State Route 4003 (Dubois)
Side Dozing
- State Route 153 (Front Street, Clearfield)
- State Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway)
Tail Ditching
- State Route 729 (Grampian to Lumber City)
- State Route 3030 (Windy Hill)
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
